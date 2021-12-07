Some ‘loyal’ YouTube TV subscribers are getting a small discount on their next bill

Over the years, various YouTube TV promos have given out free hardware to subscribers. Google is now giving some customers a $10 credit/discount for being a “loyal friend of YouTube TV.”

In a simple “Here’s $10 off your membership” email this afternoon, Google is thanking subscribers that have presumably been with the cord-cutting service for quite some time. In terms of logistics, there’s “no action needed,” and you’ll see $10 off your next bill.

Thanks so much for loving TV as much as we do. Here’s to many more sports seasons, series premieres, and unlimited-DVR days with you.

Your Base Plan temporarily drops down to $54.99 as a result – which is how much Google was going to price the service if it wasn’t able to renegotiate with NBCUniversal – or you can spend it by subscribing to an add-on service.

It’s a small touch, as such discounts are usually reserved for new YouTube TV users only. Currently, those that have never tried the service can get two weeks for free and “then $50 off your first month – that’s just $14.99.”

Meanwhile, YouTube TV gave members a free TiVo Stream 4K or Chromecast with Google TV earlier this year in its last major giveaway.

