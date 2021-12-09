GeForce Now adds support for account linking w/ Ubisoft

- Dec. 9th 2021 6:26 am PT

0

Ubisoft has been one of the biggest names supporting cloud gaming, and this week the developer is adding better support for GeForce Now with account linking.

Rolling out today alongside GeForce Now 2.0.36, Nvidia is adding an option for players to link their GeForce Now account with an Ubisoft account to allow games to launch more quickly. Once the two accounts are linked, users can simply select a compatible Ubisoft Connect title and GeForce Now will skip the sign-in process.

The newest GeForce NOW app update is rolling out to members on PC and Mac, beginning this week. Version 2.0.36 includes a new feature that links NVIDIA and Ubisoft accounts to enable faster Ubisoft Connect game launches by automatically logging into a user’s account. Skip the sign-in process and stream your favorite Ubisoft games this week.

Nvidia also announced that six more games would be available this week on the service, two of which are free for a limited time and two are day one releases.

More on GeForce Now:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones