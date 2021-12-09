GeForce Now adds support for account linking w/ Ubisoft

Ubisoft has been one of the biggest names supporting cloud gaming, and this week the developer is adding better support for GeForce Now with account linking.
Rolling out today alongside GeForce Now 2.0.36, Nvidia is adding an option for players to link their GeForce Now account with an Ubisoft account to allow games to launch more quickly. Once the two accounts are linked, users can simply select a compatible Ubisoft Connect title and GeForce Now will skip the sign-in process.
The newest GeForce NOW app update is rolling out to members on PC and Mac, beginning this week. Version 2.0.36 includes a new feature that links NVIDIA and Ubisoft accounts to enable faster Ubisoft Connect game launches by automatically logging into a user’s account. Skip the sign-in process and stream your favorite Ubisoft games this week.
Nvidia also announced that six more games would be available this week on the service, two of which are free for a limited time and two are day one releases.
- White Shadows (new game launch on Steam, December 7)
- Monopoly Madness (new release on Ubisoft Connect, December 9)
- Anno 1404 History Edition (free on Ubisoft Connect, December 6-14)
- Prison Architect (free on Epic Games Store, December 9-16)
- Super Magbot (Steam)
- Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)
More on GeForce Now:
- GeForce Now beat Stadia to launch on LG’s WebOS TVs
- Xbox cloud gamers love touchscreen controls, GeForce Now 3080 tier expands to Europe
- Nvidia GeForce Now adds support for 1600p gaming on M1 Macbooks w/ RTX 3080 tier
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.