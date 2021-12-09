TCL’s Google TV lineup pulled from Best Buy over software & performance issues, fixes planned

Google TV’s plans to expand in the smart TV market are taking a hit this week, as TCL’s entire Google TV lineup has been pulled from Best Buy over performance-related issues.

Best Buy is the only retailer that sells TCL’s lineup of Google TVs, but the entire line mysteriously disappeared from the retailer this week. As it turns out, this is due to performance complaints regarding both the 5-Series and 6-Series models that have come from some early buyers as well as some reviews. TCL’s own website had a user review rating of 3.5 stars for the 6-Series model, with the low score primarily attributed to software problems.

In our early hands-on of TCL’s Google TV lineup, we didn’t see these performance issues, actually finding the experience overall more pleasant than Google’s own Chromecast. However, we can say that our experience reviewing these televisions have not been as good.

Kyle Bradshaw has been using a 55-inch 5-Series model for a couple of months and has relayed issues with the remote, sluggish performance, and various other problems. On my 55-inch 6-Series model, I’ve seen fewer issues, but performance is extremely sluggish when the TV first turns on. It’s a shame to see, as the panels themselves are extremely good overall, and the added storage on the TV compared to Google’s Chromecast makes for a much better overall experience.

Speaking to the Verge, TCL previously confirmed that software updates to improve performance are planned.

Our priority is to deliver an optimized user experience with Google TV and have a cadence of planned software updates for TCL devices.

We reached out to TCL early this morning regarding the TVs having been removed from Best Buy’s website, but have yet to receive a response from the company.

TCL’s Android TV models, the 3-Series and 4-Series, are still available at Best Buy.

