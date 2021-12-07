December Chromecast with Google TV update improves Dolby Vision playback, storage, and more

Nearly six months after its last update, the Chromecast with Google TV is getting a handful of performance improvements today.

QTS1.210311.036 is still on Android 10 — despite Android TV 12 recently going stable — and moves the streaming dongle to the October 2021 (from June) security patch level. Google touts “storage optimizations and management improvements” that come as many are hampered by only having 8GB — much less in reality — of space for apps and other downloaded content.

Meanwhile, “platform improvements” will help unspecified applications with Dolby Vision playback and DRM Video decoding performance. Content should also play in HDR10 instead of HDR HLG.

The full changelog for this 158MB update is below:

Security update: Android security patch level updated to October 2021 Storage optimizations and management improvements Platform improvements to help some apps with: • HDR HLG playing instead of converting to HDR10 • Dolby Vision playback • DRM Video decoding performance improvements Additional bug fixes and performance improvements

To download and install the latest Chromecast with Google TV firmware, click your profile image in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update. There does not appear to be a new Voice Remote update. This release has yet to be added to the official web changelog, and this should be the last update of 2021.

