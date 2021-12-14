9to5Google Gift Guide: Gifts for the on-the-go professional

Over the last few years, the way we get work done has changed dramatically. For many, “the office” can now be just about anywhere with an internet connection. Here are some gift ideas for the professional who’s always on the move.

The bag

The centerpiece of every good tech kit is the carrier itself. Sure, you can load your laptop/tablet, cables, chargers, and more into a simple backpack, but your things are more likely to brush together, potentially leaving scrapes and scratches.

Our choice: Moshi Treya

Part briefcase, part messenger bag, and part backpack, the Moshi Treya is an incredibly versatile way to carry your mobile loadout. The Treya has a dedicated laptop sleeve suitable for devices up to 13 inches, along with snaps to expand and collapse the main pouch. And like any good briefcase should, the bag is able to stand upright unless packed awkwardly.

The Moshi Treya also comes with a second pouch that can be fully detached to serve as a clutch. Most importantly, the Treya is able to do all of this while maintaining an elegant, professional sense of style, thanks to its vegan leather exterior, which is also water resistant.

With its combination of versatility, style, and premium materials, the $234 Moshi Treya would make a fantastic upgrade for a loved one who has recently graduated or is starting a new career.

Good alternatives

Of course, no single bag is going to be perfect for everyone. For example, someone carrying a 15-inch or larger laptop would need a bigger bag. Here are some other great options:

The battery

To the extent that we all rely on our devices throughout the day, just about everyone should carry a battery pack with them for emergency situations. And that goes double for professionals who need their phone or tablet to get work done.

Our choice: Anker PowerCore Wireless

When thinking about a portable battery for your phone, you may imagine a bulky piece of tech with messy cables attached. Anker’s line of Wireless Power Banks takes things in a cleaner direction by integrating Qi wireless charging into the battery itself.

Simply set the battery on a desk or table, then set your phone or wireless earbuds on top, and you’re charging. The battery also includes a hook that slides out to prop up a phone, though not while it’s also wirelessly charging.

At $49.99, the 10,000 mAh battery pack has more than enough charge to fully recharge most phones one or two times over. There are also two wired ports that allow you to charge multiple devices at once.

Good alternatives

While there’s much to be said for the convenience and cleanliness of a wireless charging battery, it’s an “extra” that isn’t for everyone. Some may prefer to have a battery that can charge their laptop as well or one that is simply more affordable.

The tablet

As more of our work moves online, tablets have become fantastically capable devices for both work and play. This versatility is especially true as more tablets arrive with detachable keyboards for when you need to type out something important.

Our choice: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

One of the best tablets on the market today to strike the balance between work and play while remaining affordable is the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5. Powered by Chrome OS, the Duet 5 is capable of running your favorite Android apps while also offering the full desktop version of Google Chrome, including extensions.

The 13-inch OLED screen – still a rarity in Chrome OS devices – is plenty large enough to get work done effectively while still being small enough to tote comfortably (including in the Moshi Treya bag). The full keyboard is ready for any typing you need to do and can be detached altogether when work is done for the day. For the aspiring artists, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 also supports USI styluses.

At just $499, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is a fantastic choice for anyone considering an Android tablet who wants something a bit more work-ready out of the box.

Good alternatives

In the last year, there have been quite a few excellent options on the market for tablets and convertible laptops, regardless of your budget. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, the original Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a very solid option. If you need something more high-performance, perhaps for an aspiring developer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is just what you need. Or, if you simply need a solid Android tablet, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Tab line.

The music

Now that anywhere can be “the office,” there’s also the need to find focus wherever you go. As such, good headphones have become a necessity in every professional’s daily carry.

Our choice: Sony WH-1000XM4

While the recent trend has been towards true wireless earbuds, there are still strong advantages to a set of full-size headphones, including better battery life and the potential for better sound. Not to mention a pair of headphones makes it more obvious to those around you that you probably can’t hear them, which can be especially important while using a noise-canceling set.

To that end, we recommend the Sony WH-1000XM4 for offering the perfect balance of excellent audio quality and best-in-class noise cancellation, along with a robust suite of other features. If you use an Android phone, the Google Assistant can also read your incoming notifications to you, and even allow you to reply to them using only your voice.

Good alternatives

While there are quite a few advantages to using a full-size set of headphones, some may still prefer to go the route of true wireless earbuds. Here are two great options, both of which offer deeply-integrated Google Assistant support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: