Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 falls to a new low in today’s best deals at $450 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $450 off. That’s alongside the latest Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV on sale and these ongoing NVIDIA Shield TVs discounts from $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 drops to new low

Amazon is discounting a wide selection of Samsung’s latest releases including Android smartphones, Galaxy earbuds, and microSD cards starting at $8. A highlight would certainly have to be the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Smartphone at $1,350 with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 25% off, $150 below the Black Friday mention, and a new all-time low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives as the brand’s latest flagship foldable with a main 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a three-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $500 on Samsung’s latest Frame QLED 4K TV

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,498. Regularly $2,000 and currently on sale for $1,500 at Best Buy, this is a $502 price drop, matching our Black Friday mention, which did not include the additional bezel options, and the lowest total we could find. Designed to blend in to your living space like a piece of fine art, you can display beautiful photography and more when not using it as a gorgeous 4K TV with Alexa and Google Assistant, HDR, and direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It carries four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, and more.

NVIDIA Shield TV deals start at $130

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player for $180. Marking the first discount we’ve seen throughout 2021, today’s offer amounts to quite the rare $20 in savings from its usual $200 going rate. For comparison, the last discount we saw was back in November of last year where it dropped to $1 less. NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features.

First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. Android 11 support is also imminent.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $130. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous mention from earlier this fall. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

