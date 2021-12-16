NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro: Still the undisputed ultimate home entertainment system [Video]

With shortages affecting all areas of consumer technology, over the holiday period there is an easier way to get the very best home entertainment setup today — the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro — which is now available with $20 off until December 19.

Why choose the NVIDIA SHIELD TV?

There are tons of Android TV options littering the market, but none quite like NVIDIA’S black box. Getting what equates to an all-in-one home entertainment rig is a minefield, but look no further than this supreme Android TV set-top box.

It’s powered by Android TV, which means you’re able to access all of your favorite apps via the Google Play Store. All of the most popular options are here including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, and tons more regional options like BBC iPlayer.

Then there’s the benefit of a built-in Chromecast. This means you’re able to stream all of your favorite content from your phone, tablet, or even a Chrome web browser. Share your happy memories and photo albums from Google Photos or share your Android smartphone screen.

On top of that, if you’re heavily entrenched within Google services and have a wider smart home setup that relies on the Assistant, then you’re able to tap in yet further still. Not only can you ask the NVIDIA SHIELD TV to play your favorite YouTube videos but with a connected Nest Hub or Google Home speaker, losing your remote isn’t as much of a problem.

Want to know the weather or the current scoreline for your favorite team while you’re watching a movie? Just ask the Google Assistant using the dedicated SHIELD TV remote and it’ll lower the volume or pause, meaning you don’t miss a single second. Or with the dedicated Nvidia remote button, ask to turn off your living room lights when it’s time to get cozy watching a movie. It’s all seamless and incredibly well integrated.

High-end gaming in a tiny package





It’s no secret that the latest console generation is in short supply, but with a GeForce NOW subscription, you can transform the NVIDIA SHIELD TV into one of the most powerful gaming rigs on the market with RTX 3080 GPUs beaming 4K HDR video games directly into your living room. Unlike a gaming PC, you’re not sacrificing space with a small, silent set-top box taking care of all of your entertainment options.

But very much like a PC, you can use just about any peripheral you already own including the latest console generation gamepads or even an old classic controller you might have lying around. That means if you want to play local multiplayer, you can just use what you already have rather than needing a dedicated controller or gamepad — making it the ideal family game console replacement.

GeForce NOW also lets you tap into your existing game library while simultaneously providing access to the biggest free-to-play games on Epic Games, Steam, and Origin. That’s a far bigger library than any of the latest consoles and even blockbuster triple-A titles are regularly on sale if you want to bolster your library and play at 4K and with HDR enabled.

All the expansive expansion options





It’s not just cloud gaming and streaming where the SHIELD TV excels. If you want to expand storage or connect to your existing TV and movie libraries, or if you love classic games and want to emulate your favorite old-school titles, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV has a little grunt to allow you to enjoy all kinds of games.

If you’re happy to tinker and head down the path of emulation, you have a classic arcade gaming cabinet fully upscaled and running on your home TV. There is 16GB of onboard storage, which should be more than enough for many games and apps you need to install.

At under $200, you’ll have a hard time trying to find an all-encompassing home entertainment system that offers as much as the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro. With an added GeForce NOW subscription and regular GFN Thursday updates, not only are you up-to-date with all the latest gaming news, you’ve got access to high-end PC hardware without leaving the couch.

