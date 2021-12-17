Deals: Hisense 120Hz Android TVs $300 off, OnePlus Anniversary Sale, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Hisense 120Hz Android TV models at $300 off. That’s alongside the OnePlus Anniversary event and Best Buy’s flash sale that’s live through the weekend. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Hisense’s latest U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs pack HDMI 2.1

Amazon is currently discounting the Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV to $800. Normally fetching $1,100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $300 off, with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $100. There’s also up to $300 in savings on other sizes of U7G TV, too. Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match.

Its 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model.

OnePlus Anniversary Sale goes live

Today, OnePlus is kicking off its annual Anniversary Sale, rolling out a selection of discounts across its stable of Android smartphones, accessories, and more. Leading the way is the OnePlus 9 Pro at $849. Marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date, this is the lowest since Black Friday where it was $50 less, and amounts to $220 from the usual $1,069 price tag.

OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship handset with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to power the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Its 5-sensor camera array is supported by Hasselblad’s fine-tuning and there’s also 65W Warp Charge functionality, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Best Buy heads into the weekend with flash sale

For those who missed any of the retailer’s other sales throughout the holiday season, Best Buy is making sure there aren’t any excuses for locking in the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Rolling out a new 72-hour weekend flash sale, you’ll find a collection of discounts brought back from earlier on in the holiday season, including everything from the latest Apple releases, Chromebooks, smart home gear, and more.

Headlining all of the discounts, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark only the second discount to date while matching the all-time low.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch.

