Deals: Google Nest Mini with smart plug hits $15, 2021 Nest cameras from $80, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Google Nest Mini and smart plug bundle at $15. That’s alongside new 2021 Nest cameras from $80 and the ecobee SmartThermostat at $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Act fast and score a Google Nest Mini with smart plug for $15

For today only, Lowe’s currently offers the Google Nest Mini Speaker bundled with a GE Smart Plug for $15. Typically fetching $60, this bundle is now down to a new all-time low at $4 under our Black Friday mention.

Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to get home Assistant (especially with today’s deal), the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table – or really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Google’s new 2021 Nest cameras are all on sale from $80

B&H is now offering the new Google Video Doorbell (Battery) for $130. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts to date with today’s offer saving you $50 while matching the all-time low.

While you miss out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that, on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Plus, you’ll find other cameras on sale from $80 right here.

ecobee SmartThermostat hits $199

Amazon is currently offering its ecobee SmartThermostat for $199. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year only bested by a Black Friday discount to $1 less.

Arriving with a wide range of smart home support out of the box, the ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control platforms and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention that onboard Alexa support allows for easy smart home control. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

