Stadia Changelog: Embr adds a sabotage mode, Google starts showing trending games

As we enter 2022, Google Stadia saw a pretty big announcement at CES 2022. Alongside that, a couple of games are seeing updates and Google has added a “Trending” section to Stadia to show what’s popular.
Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.
New games on Stadia
No new games arrived on Stadia for the first week of 2022. Last year, Google delivered 107 new titles to the platform, but has made no promise yet for how many to expect in 2022.
Updates
Embr adds a free ‘Secret Hosr’ mode
Originally on Stadia as an early access title, Embr is debuting one of its first big updates since launching in full. The new “Secret Hosr” update turns one teammate into a saboteur. After rounds, players vote on who the “Secret Hosr” is. The update is available on all platforms Embr is on, including Stadia as confirmed in a tweet.
Far Cry 6 ‘Pagan: Control’ update
Ubisoft this week announced a new expansion to Far Cry 6, the “Pagan: Control” add-on. The expansion will be available as a part of the game’s season pass on January 11.
Players will embody Pagan Min, the iconic villain from Far Cry® 4, in a brand-new experience inspired by the rogue-lite genre taking place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche. Blending intense action and storytelling, Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past, and face off against familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regrets.
Google Stadia adds a ‘Trending’ view… sort of
In a quiet addition, Stadia has added a “Trending” section to the Explore portion. This feature was spotted by some users on the web app and the Android app, but it doesn’t appear to be widely available at this point.
Stadia is coming to Samsung TVs
Announced at CES 2022, Samsung and Google have collaborated to bring Stadia to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs as part of a new “Gaming Hub” feature. You can read more about the partnership here.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.