Stadia Changelog: Embr adds a sabotage mode, Google starts showing trending games

As we enter 2022, Google Stadia saw a pretty big announcement at CES 2022. Alongside that, a couple of games are seeing updates and Google has added a “Trending” section to Stadia to show what’s popular.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

No new games arrived on Stadia for the first week of 2022. Last year, Google delivered 107 new titles to the platform, but has made no promise yet for how many to expect in 2022.

Updates

Embr adds a free ‘Secret Hosr’ mode

Originally on Stadia as an early access title, Embr is debuting one of its first big updates since launching in full. The new “Secret Hosr” update turns one teammate into a saboteur. After rounds, players vote on who the “Secret Hosr” is. The update is available on all platforms Embr is on, including Stadia as confirmed in a tweet.

Secret Hosr – Our new free game mode is available now on @PlayStation! pic.twitter.com/SUkv5haPqF — Embr 🔥 (@EmbrGame) January 6, 2022

Far Cry 6 ‘Pagan: Control’ update

Ubisoft this week announced a new expansion to Far Cry 6, the “Pagan: Control” add-on. The expansion will be available as a part of the game’s season pass on January 11.

Players will embody Pagan Min, the iconic villain from Far Cry® 4, in a brand-new experience inspired by the rogue-lite genre taking place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche. Blending intense action and storytelling, Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past, and face off against familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regrets.

Dive into the twisted mind of Pagan Min. The new Pagan: Control DLC is coming January 11. pic.twitter.com/2hIr1xoPkc — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) January 5, 2022

Google Stadia adds a ‘Trending’ view… sort of

In a quiet addition, Stadia has added a “Trending” section to the Explore portion. This feature was spotted by some users on the web app and the Android app, but it doesn’t appear to be widely available at this point.

The Stadia Explore Tab now also shows Trending within a browser.#Stadia #TeamStadia pic.twitter.com/N2uUVr1Yzk — inlead (@in7ead) January 5, 2022

Stadia is coming to Samsung TVs

Announced at CES 2022, Samsung and Google have collaborated to bring Stadia to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs as part of a new “Gaming Hub” feature. You can read more about the partnership here.

