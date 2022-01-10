Google Stadia’s latest touchscreen-compatible game is Hundred Days

Last year, Google debuted the ability for games to stream from the cloud with support for touchscreen controls, and now it’s expanding the feature to a new title. Hundred Days now supports Direct Touch on Stadia.

There are a lot of ways to handle touchscreen controls on games. Some titles use virtual joysticks and buttons, while others have clickable UI elements. Direct Touch on Google Stadia is aimed more at the latter, allowing compatible titles to be fully playable without a controller on mobile phones and tablets. The first game to support the feature was Humankind, which launched in the second half of 2021.

In the time since, though, Direct Touch hasn’t arrived on any other games – until this week. Indie title Hundred Days announced this week that its latest update on Stadia would deliver support for Direct Touch (see tweet below). It’s very much a sensible addition, as Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator is also available natively on touchscreen devices through Android and iOS ports. Still, it’s great to see the game taking advantage of this underused Stadia feature.

Notably, Microsoft previously announced that touchscreen controls were a huge point of popularity for its xCloud streaming games on Xbox Game Pass. Stadia also offers virtual controller-like controls for all games on its platform.

