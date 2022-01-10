Deals: OnePlus Nord N200 is even more affordable at $210, Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight $38, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a OnePlus Nord N200 discount to $210. That’s alongside the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight falling to $38 and this ongoing Sonos Beam Gen 2 price cut. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Nord N200 is even more affordable with discount to $210

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $210. Typically selling for $240, we haven’t seen all too many discounts on the budget-friendly handset with today’s offer coming within $10 of the Black Friday price, marking the second-best to date, and saving you $30 overall.

Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what you’re getting from this OnePlus Nord N200 discount.

Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight drops to $38

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight for $38. Normally fetching $50 or more when you factor in shipping direct from Wyze, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen since launching last summer.

Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Alongside its IP65 weather-resistant design, there’s also an added spotlight module which can be toggled on and off in the app, or automated to respond to motion events and the like. Other notable features like a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage and continuous recording round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 sees first discount to $405

Best Buy is currently offering the recently-released Sonos Beam Gen 2 AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $405 in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first discount in any condition with today’s offer marking a new all-time low of $44 off.

The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup – this includes a 90-day warranty. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage as well.

