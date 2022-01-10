You can skip the tutorial when setting up Galaxy Watch 4 – Here’s how

Setting up a smart watch is even more frustrating than setting up a phone. Maybe it’s the little screen or the slow pairing process common to most Wear OS devices. And, completing the tutorial on a Galaxy Watch 4 just feels extra burdensome. Well, something you may not know is that you can absolutely skip the tutorial on the Galaxy Watch 4! Here’s how.

When setting up a Galaxy Watch 4 right out of the box or from a factory reset, there are a few things you need to accomplish. First, you have to download the Samsung Wear app on your phone, then you have to find and pair your new Galaxy Watch 4, which isn’t exactly a super-fast process. Once those steps are completed and before you can use your new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 prompts you to complete a tutorial on how to use the various functions of the watch.

Well, out of sheer anger and frustration at the setup process, our very own Damien Wilde discovered that you can entirely skip the tutorial and head straight to the main watch face. Simply by tapping on the tutorial screen like you’re in it for real money, you can bypass the tutorial steps and use your Galaxy Watch 4 like normal.

Because of the nature of the discovery, the exact number of taps it takes to bypass the tutorial is unknown. That being said, a few good taps should get you through to the main watch face. From there, you should be able to use your Galaxy Watch 4 in its fully functioning state.

Currently, it seems this is the only way to skip the tutorial on the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s also unknown whether this technique works for skipping the tutorial on other Wear OS devices. But, if you happen to own a different Wear OS smartwatch and find yourself stuck in the tutorial, it can’t hurt to give this trick a shot!

