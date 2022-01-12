Samsung Galaxy S22 prices rumored to start at $899, Galaxy Tab S8 may cost more than iPad Pro

According to a new rumor, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 will see a price hike compared to last year’s models, and the same applies to the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Recognized Samsung leaker @chunvn8888 claims on Twitter that Samsung’s US starting price for the Galaxy S22 lineup will be $899. That’s up $100 from last year’s Galaxy S21 series, which started at $799.

From that starting point, the report claims that Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ will cost $1,099 and the S Pen-touting Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,299. These prices are both $100 higher than last year’s counterparts, but still down $100 from the Galaxy S20 series.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 series pricing appears to be getting a similar rise. Exact prices haven’t been provided yet, but the base Tab S8 should be “under $850” while the Tab S8+ would be between $900 and $1,000. That’s considerably higher than the Galaxy Tab S7 series, which starts at $649 and jumps up to $849 for the super-sized “Plus” model. According to this same rumor, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will cost upwards of $1,100.

If these rumors turn out to be true, it would put the Galaxy Tab S8’s prices above Apple’s iPad Pro, which costs $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,100 for the 12.9-inch model.

While there’s obviously no official word on what prices are higher this year, it’s easy to speculate that the ongoing chip shortage and new additions such as the S22 Ultra’s S Pen may have played a role. Regardless, the Galaxy S22 series is on track to debut on February 8, and the Tab S8 series is expected to arrive at the same time.

