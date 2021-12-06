Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 images show off the Ultra’s notch, bezel sizes

Android tablets are supposedly getting a boost with the arrival of Android 12L in the coming months, and Samsung is ready for it with some already pretty decent flagship tablets. Soon, though, the lineup will be revamped with the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which has just leaked in a set of new images.

Long-time leaker @evleaks posted images of Samsung’s trio of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets today, showing the design of each device only from the front. The lineup includes the base Galaxy Tab S8, a bigger Tab S8+, and an even bigger and presumably more powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

There’s not a ton we can learn from these images alone, though. We can see the bezels on each tablet, with the Tab S8 and S8+ having reasonably sized bezels that should leave room for decent grip, while the Tab S8 Ultra thins out the bezels quite dramatically. Notably, that means there’s no room for a camera, leading to the device adopting a relatively small, but still very-much present notch to accommodate what appears to be a pair of front-facing cameras.

Interestingly, too, it appears that Samsung is using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor only on one of its new tablets. As Max Jambor points out, the Tab S8+ is using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as this leak and others show, with that model having an elongated power button that would be in line with that type of sensor in the image below. Meanwhile, the Tab S8 and bigger S8 Ultra have more prominent power buttons. Presumably, those devices will use in-display fingerprint sensors instead, as the Galaxy Tab S7 series did.

As it stands currently, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series early next year.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 These images are likely not to scale.

