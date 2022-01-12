Samsung confirms Exynos 2200 is still on track for Galaxy S22, won’t use Snapdragon globally

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is less than a month away according to the latest rumors, but there’s some confusion around its chipset. After Samsung went silent while it was supposed to be revealing its Exynos 2200 chipset yesterday, the company has confirmed that the chip has not been canceled and will still be on the Galaxy S22.

Speaking to Business Korea, Samsung has confirmed that the Exynos 2200 is still on track for the “next Samsung smartphone,” which we know is the Galaxy S22 series.

Apparently, Samsung will unveil the Exynos 2200 alongside the Galaxy S22, which is currently expected to happen on February 8. A Samsung representative says:

We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance. The new GPU is expected to resolve the problems of the Exynos 2100. We intend to sharpen our competitiveness by loading GPUs for games into mobile devices.

The chip, with its AMD RDNA2 GPU, was supposed to be shown off on January 11, but Samsung quietly canceled the reveal event without any notice or explanation. The event’s delay triggered much speculation and some rumors, including one known tipster who claimed that Samsung would pivot the S22’s chip needs solely to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon lineup, almost certainly the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Usually, Samsung alters between Exynos and Snapdragon chips based on region, and despite those rumors, it seems that will be the case this year as well.

