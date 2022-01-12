Google Duo audio bug affecting Android 12 users set to be resolved

Android 12 might be the biggest update to the OS for some time, and it appears it has had a knock-on effect with issues and problems cementing a rocky start to life for the update. A prominent issue that some have encountered is an audio bug in Google Duo, which luckily is set to be resolved soon.

It seems that when calling many people are having audio issues whereby they can hear the person at the other end of the line but they cannot be heard. This audio bug stops when the person ends the call and re-opens Google Duo. One annoyance is that this persists even after attempting to clear the app cache and re-installing the Duo app from the Play Store.

The video calling app doesn’t seem to play too nicely with Android 12 as growing complaints over on the Duo help forums have led to a community post from Google addressing the problems (via XDA Developers):

We have discovered that users on Android 12 devices sometimes don’t hear audio when answering a Duo call from an incoming call notification. We are working on a fix, but in the meantime, a workaround is to try the call once more but have your Duo app open so you can answer the call from within the app instead of via the notification alert. Thank you for providing feedback and we’ll keep you posted!

It’s worth noting that not everyone running Android 12 on their eligible smartphone is encountering this audio bug when using Google Duo. However, there are clearly enough issues for Google to warrant issuing a response and fast-tracking a fix for those affected. If you have had problems when taking or placing video calls on your device with Duo and Android 12, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. Or if you have managed to find a workaround, drop that down below this post too.

More on Google Duo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: