Google Duo gets its Material You redesign in latest update w/ Dynamic Color support

Google’s various Material You revamps just keep coming, today with the arrival of Google Duo’s redesign.

Rolling out via the Play Store, Google Duo v149.0.39583153 enables full Material You support. This includes a few tweaks to the app’s core design, including the updated search bar and a rounded square for the “New Call” floating action button.

The most obvious change, of course, is support for Dynamic Color in Android 12, which we’ve seen delayed in some other Material You updates.

Duo uses the wallpaper-based colors in accents, to separate UI elements, and even in text for some bits of the UI. For example, the “Create Group” and “Call my Home devices” options when starting a new call will adjust their color based on the overall theme. The in-call UI also changes the color of the text based on the same accent color, though in our testing it uses lighter shades.

Duo’s redesign is not exactly the most in-depth makeover we’ve seen, like those in Calculator and Google Clock, but it’s certainly a nice change. As with previous versions, Duo has no widgets with this update.







More on Material You:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: