Google opens feedback survey for Pixel users running Android 12L Beta 2

The Android 12L Beta 2 software survey is now open for Pixel owners to report their experiences from the past week.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 12L on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 2 (S2B2.211203.006). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

After confirming the build and what phone they’re using (still no Pixel 6), users are asked to rate how satisfied they are across: Stability, Performance, Battery, Device Temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call Quality, Messaging, WiFi Connectivity, Data Connectivity, App Experience, and Authentication (face/fingerprint).

That’s followed by a survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 12L Beta 2 in its “current state” to friends and family with Pixel phones. There’s also the ability to rate how “this beta build compare[s] to the previous Android 12 beta build.”

You’re then asked to select your “top issue area”. Depending on your choice, you are able to select or specify the exact problem, and note how it impacts the overall experience on a 1-10 scale. Lastly, there’s an “additional feedback on your experience” box.

9to5Google’s Take

Beta 2 is widely regarded as being quite stable compared to the previous build, while addressing big annoyances, like the clock not being properly aligned to the center of the screen. This all comes from a quiet release that did not even warrant a new developer blog from Google. It’s a good version to jump on and install with one more build next month before the final consumer launch.

More on Android 12L:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: