Here’s everything new in Android 12L Beta 2 [Gallery]

The preview period for the first mid-cycle update (focused on foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS) to Android in years continues today. Join as we chronicle all the new features and changes in Android 12L Beta 2 for Pixel phones.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of the new Android 12L features and changes currently live in the first beta. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below. Beta 1 screenshots are at the left and Beta 2 at the right)

Google is planning to release 12L in Q1 of 2022, presumably March. There is one more beta before that occurs.

Slick animation when opening Power menu from Quick Settings

Split screen shortcut in PiP window when another app is open

Video opens fullscreen in bottom position (on phones)

Updated M3 button for camera/mic access

Rounded bottom/top corners for App Pairs

‘Pin to top’ -> ‘Split top’

Currently called “Split screen” in Android 12

Assistant power button graphic

‘Turn off airplane mode’ shortcut

Double-line clock setting

In addition to fixing the visual placement of the lockscreen clock, Beta 2 introduces a “Double-line clock” toggle in Settings > Display > Lock screen. This preference addresses those who vehemently hated the large clock introduced with Android 12, and just docks the time in the upper-left corner.

