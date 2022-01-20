[Update: Feb 9] Report: Samsung appears set to launch the Galaxy S22 early next month

Samsung’s launch schedules over the past couple of years have been out of the ordinary, but it seems like the company’s next flagship may be a return to normal. According to a new rumor, the Galaxy S22 launch date may be February 8.

Korean news outlet DDaily.co.kr reports that Samsung is planning a launch event for its Galaxy S22 series on February 8. The outlet claims that Samsung has “confirmed” the date with “Galaxy Unpacked 2022” to be held virtually online.

Update 1/20: Reliable tipster Ice Universe has confidently said on Weibo that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 launch event will actually be on February 9, not February 8 as previously reported. The post adds that the Tab S8 will launch alongside the S22, as has been largely expected.

Invitations will reportedly be sent out later this month, but it’s unclear if there will be an in-person component to the launch, but MWC 2022 could open the door for in-person showings later in the month. As of today, MWC 2022 is still scheduled to be held in person in Barcelona from February 28 through March 3.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will apparently start on February 9, with sales beginning on February 24. This is roughly a month later than the Galaxy S21 series made its debut –that series arrived on January 29 for general sale.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S22, with three variants including a super-sized Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

