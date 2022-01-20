Samsung teases February event for ‘Note-worthy’ Galaxy S22 w/ better low-light camera

In a blog post from Samsung’s head of mobile business, the company has officially confirmed a February event for the Galaxy S22 and teased some areas of focus, too.

Samsung’s TM Roh offered up Samsung’s first official teaser for the Galaxy S22 series by first looking back at the company’s Note lineup and the Galaxy Z series. For this year, Roh says that Samsung’s next lineup will bring the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S series device to date, which will “bring together the greatest experiences of Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

The blog post then goes on to tease a few specific features around the Galaxy S22 series and explicitly confirm that there will be an Unpacked event during the month of February. Currently, that event is rumored to be on February 9.

Roh teases that the Galaxy S22 will have better low-light photography and video, be faster and more powerful, be a more sustainable device, and have “Ultra” branding.

With it, you will own the night – taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. You will also dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere. You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem. And, yes, you will help Samsung rewrite the future of smartphones once again. Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to cost a bit more than last year’s model – starting price of $899 – while using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chips. The upcoming Unpacked event is also set to launch new flagship Galaxy tablets with the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

