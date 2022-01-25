Google TV showcases Chris Paul’s watchlist in latest ‘Watch with Me’ collection [Video]

In its first new “Watch with Me” list of 2022, Google TV is showcasing picks from Phoenix Suns’ Point Guard Chris Paul.

Rolling out starting today, Google TV devices such as Chromecast and TVs from TCL and Sony will show a “Watch with Me” section on the homescreen that showcases TV shows and movies picked out by NBA player Chris Paul.

Paul, the Point Guard for the Phoenix Suns, includes shows such as Game of Thrones, and classics including Saved by the Bell and The Wire in his watchlist. He said:

Growing up without social media made a lot of things different. My brother and I used to get home from school and watch movies four, five days in a row. TV gave us a fresh perspective and a way to see what our dreams could be. As I got older, I looked back and saw how these shows and movies shaped my life.

Google TV has previously showcased watchlists from Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, as well as other entertainers.

