Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu takes his watchlist to Google TV just in time for Disney+ debut

Google TV is expanding its celebrity-hosted “Watch with Me” feature, with Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu bringing his watchlist to the platform today.

Rolling out to Chromecast and TVs from TCL and Sony, this latest installment of “Watch with Me” highlights movie and TV show picks from Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu. The new Marvel star shares his favorite movies and the ones that shaped his life growing up in the new row, which will show up on the homescreen of Google TV devices.

Liu says:

My watchlist says I’m somebody who cares deeply about Asian representation and telling our stories, because they haven’t been told yet in Hollywood in a deep and meaningful way or they are just starting to be told. All these films have deeply impacted me in some personal way, and I’m so excited to share them with you.

This comes just as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its debut on Disney+, with the film available on the streaming platform as of today, accessible, of course, through Google TV. The full list of movies and shows includes:

La La Land

Farewell

Minari

Troy

Just Mercy

Get Out

Inside Out

Moulin Rouge

The Greatest Showman

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Good Will Hunting

A Few Good Men

The Social Network

Spiderman

Star Wars Trilogy

The Avengers

X-Men

Gone Girl

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Boys

Jurassic Park

Friends

Love Actually

Coach Carter

The Truman Show

Godfather

Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Training Day

Judas and the Black Messiah

Police Story

Crazy Rich Asians

Harry Potter

Les Miserables

The Notebook

The Office

Parks and Rec

30 Rock

Previously, Laverne Cox and Hasan Minhaj shared their watchlists on Google TV.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: