Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE hits $450, WD/SanDisk storage up to 40% off, more

All of today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at $450. That’s alongside a rare discount on the popular Wyze Cam V3 at $30 and up to 40% off WD and SanDisk storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to $450

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi for $450 in four different styles. Typically fetching $530, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $80 off and within $20 of the all-time low.

Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect.

Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera with three months of the Cam Plus subscription for $30. Normally fetching $42, today’s offer is well under the price for just the camera itself, 28% off overall, and the best value to date. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. This time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision, and the bundled cloud storage plan that offers continuous recording and other perks. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save up to 40% on WD and SanDisk storage

Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of WD and SanDisk storage. Including everything from desktop storage and high-capacity solid-state drives to portable and rugged offerings with USB-C connectivity, microSD cards for your DSLR or Switch, and more, you’ll find a wide range of ways to upgrade the storage in your setup. Be it for your Chromebook, everyday carry, or drone photography setup, these are some of the best prices in months starting at $32.

