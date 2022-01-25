YouTube Music gets ‘Save’ queue to playlist feature from Play Music [Update: Live on iOS]

In addition to a new Material You widget and finally offering an end-of-the-year recap, YouTube Music is working on the ability to save your current queue as a playlist.

Update 1/24/22: Following a server-side update for the iOS app (version 4.61+), the save queue to playlist feature is now widely available. Once live, “Playing from” always appears (for playlists, albums, etc.) at the top of the Up Next queue.

Meanwhile, the “Save” button works when you start a song radio, which is one of YouTube Music’s particular strong suits.

Original 12/4/21: If this capability seems familiar, it originated in Play Music. The YouTube Music version involves adding songs or albums to your queue. Afterward, opening Up Next from the Now Playing screen reveals a new “Save” button underneath the top tabs. (Next to that, you’ll also notice a “Playing from” header that notes your current playlist or album.)

From there, you get the standard “Add to playlist” pop-up that lets you add to an existing collection (“Recent” or “All”) or create a new one. It will hopefully also work on single song-derived radio queues as YouTube Music occasionally creates great mixes that were previously a pain to manually save.

These quality-of-life improvements are long overdue for legacy Play Music users and are greatly appreciated for preserving useful functionality.

The ability to save queues as playlists is not yet widely available for all YouTube Music subscribers. It first started rolling out on Thursday, with a handful of Android users having received the server-side update since.

