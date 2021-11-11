YouTube Music adds new ‘Energize’ mood filter on Android, iOS

YouTube Music introduced an “activity bar” last year that generates a “personalized homepage full of playlists” that are centered around one of four moods, and now YouTube is adding a fifth: “Energize.”

Using an image of the Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo as the top cover image, it joins Workout (person running up steps), Relax (water/pool), Commute (bus/train seats), and Focus (a blur). It starts with a “Mixed for you” carousel filled with “Boosting your energy” mixes. There’s a main “Supermix” and Mixes 1-3.

Other playlist carousels include: Metal mosh pit, Rock & puck anthems, Instrumental motivation, Hip-Hop energy, Pop bangers, Indie & Alt anthems, Dance club beats, and From your library.

Overall, it’s broader than Workout, which people might have been using as a substitute to get pumped. As Google previously explained:

Starting a workout? Simply tap the Workout icon, which takes you to a dedicated personalized homepage full of playlists perfectly suited for your workout. You’ll also receive up to four new personalized Workout Mixes, featuring songs you know and love, as well as other great recommendations. Feeling more mellow and looking for some tunes to match your mood? Navigate over to the Relax or Focus icons and you’ll get personalized Mixes to help you keep calm and carry on.

YouTube Music’s new Energize activity looks to be widely rolled out on Android and iOS this week.

