Motorola’s wireless Android Auto dongle sells out instantly on Amazon, launching at Target soon

The first Google-certified dongle for bringing wireless Android Auto to cars is launching today, but launch inventory sold out instantly. Luckily, a restock of the Motorola MA1 is in the works.

If you head over to the Amazon listing for the Motorola MA1 today, you’ll see that the product is listed as “currently out of stock” with no option for pre-order. This has been the case, on and off, for most of the past month. The listing was accepting pre-orders yesterday when we posted our hands-on impressions of the product, but they’ve since closed.

Speaking to SGW Global, the company behind this Motorola-branded product, we’re told that the Motorola MA1 will be restocked soon. SGW tells us that Amazon’s restocking is the primary bottleneck at the moment, but the listing should be restocked within the “next few days” with the next batch of inventory after that already on its way.

Beyond that, interested buyers will get another choice this weekend, as the Motorola MA1 will launch at Target.com starting on January 30.

It’s not hard to see the appeal of this product. Android Auto is a wonderful tool in the car, but its wired form can be a bit annoying for short trips, and it limits the speed of charging greatly. Using Android Auto in its wireless form is more convenient, and opens the USB port to a faster charger. Plus, other options such as the crowdfunding-launched AAWireless also seeing delayed stock.

