Stadia Changelog: Rainbow Six Extraction gets a free trial as two new games arrive

Google Stadia has made a couple of expansions this week, adding two more games to its catalog and a free trial of Rainbow Six Extraction.

New games on Stadia

Two new games officially made their debut on Stadia this week, with Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R and Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia. These titles run $39 and $29 respectively.

So far this year, Google Stadia has added three new games. Last year, Google delivered 107 new titles to the platform, but it has made no promise yet for how many to expect in 2022.

Games coming to Stadia

On its community blog, Google confirmed the next few games coming to Stadia. That includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered. Both games will be available on February 1 as a part of Stadia Pro. MotoGP 21 will be released on the same day, without Pro.

Rainbow Six Extraction gets a free trial on Stadia

After launching on Stadia last week, Ubisoft is already offering a completely free trial of Rainbow Six Extraction on the platform. As with other free trials on Stadia, Rainbow Six Extraction is available with no account or even credit card information. The game is available to play for two hours, and progress saves if you end up purchasing the game on Stadia.

Beyond Stadia’s free trial of Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft has also launched the game’s “Buddy Pass” which allows you to invite a friend to play for 14 days.

Humankind expansion is predictably delayed

Humankind debuted its latest big expansion this week on other platforms, but the update is predictably delayed on Google Stadia. As noted by StadiaSource, Humankind’s dev team confirmed the update isn’t scheduled to arrive on Stadia until April.

Next update, as we mentioned to you, will be at the end of April and will contain Jigonhsasee and Allen Newell (the current one) + hotfixes. Regarding the DLC it won’t arrive to Stadia, for the moment.

A roadmap for the game was also shared on Twitter.

Super Animal Royale gets Lunar New Year update

Announced this week, the free-to-play battle royale Super Animal Royale has added new content for the Lunar New Year, including the “BCG” (Big Clucking Gun) and a bunch of new cosmetic items. The folks over at Chronicles of Stadia have the full changelog handy.

Nine-to-Five 0.4.1.0

The latest update to early access shooter Nine-to-Five has been released, with changes to the default control scheme, new Career Development events and rewards, and other assorted bug fixes. The update is live now.

More Stadia News

