Google Doodle celebrates Lunar New Year 2022 and Year of the Tiger

The very latest Google Doodle celebrates the Lunar New Year 2022 and start of the Year of the Tiger with an animated homepage splash image.

Celebrated across vast swathes of East Asia, the Lunar New Year is based upon moon cycles and is based upon the lunisolar calendar. The Gregorian calendar is used more dominantly across the West, and so New Year celebrations are separated as a result. The latest Doodle for 2022 helps say goodbye to the Year of the Ox and welcomes the Year of the Tiger with cute collage artistry and traditional Lunar New Year elements featuring prominently.

Atop the neat firework-heavy Search Easter egg that can be seen when searching for “Chinese New Year,” “Year of the Tiger,” or even “Lunar New Year 2022” on Google.com, this Doodle provides even greater representation for those celebrating the global festival. There are lanterns, flowers, peach blossoms, mandarin oranges, and plenty of red — which is seen as lucky in many Asian cultures:

As Google aptly states, the new year represents a fresh start, and preparations for the Lunar New Year often begin up to 10 days before the celebrations begin. Traditional foods that represent good fortune such as fish (abundance) and mandarin oranges (auspiciousness) are prepared. Families decorate their homes with flowers such as peach blossoms, red lanterns, fai chun (red banners with phrases that wish people luck and prosperity), and exchange lai see (red envelopes filled with money).

Fireworks, lanterns, and parades have helped ring in Lunar New Year 2022 across the globe and signify the start of two weeks of celebrations that will feature all manner of events, despite the pandemic curbing many plans.

Happy Lunar New Year 2022 to all who celebrate!

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: