Google Doodle celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022

In the U.S., the third Monday of January is set aside as a day of service and community, in honor and memory of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. Google is taking part in the celebration with a homepage Doodle inspired by some of Dr. King’s wise words.

The Doodle for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022 was commissioned by Google from Olivia Fields, an African-American illustrator who seeks to represent “Black beauty and identity” in her art. The centerpiece of today’s artwork is Dr. King’s arm, arched forward and upward, illustrating a famous pose from his “I Have a Dream” speech. (You can see the photograph in question over at Google Arts & Culture.)

On the left-hand side, within the capital “G” of “Google,” men, women, and children of color are depicted across various industries and walks of life, all looking forward toward a brighter future. This future is represented on the right-hand side with doves in flight.

The unifying artistic theme of the piece, aside from the forward-facing outlook, is the use of arcs, particularly in the way the word “Google” is included. This was an intentional design choice, as Fields was inspired by a particular quote when she created this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Doodle.

[…] the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. — Martin Luther King, Jr.

Over on the Google Doodle Blog, you can find an interview with Olivia Fields, where the artist talks about what she hopes viewers take away from this Doodle and what it’s like to create artwork for the Google homepage.

Although it is future-focused, I hope people consider the importance of connection, especially in this present moment. It goes without saying how significant (and essential) support is. Think about how necessary it is to reach out and to take hold as well. This is something I hope the Doodle inspires.

