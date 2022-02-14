Samsung Expert RAW app set to come to more Galaxy devices from February 25

In the latter portion of 2021, Samsung released the Expert RAW app, which gave selected Galaxy device owners access to yet more granular controls for their S21 Ultra series handsets. It seems that the app is set to come to more Galaxy devices very soon.

The Expert RAW app supports HDR with the ability to save and store images in Lossless JPEG and 16-bit Linear DNG RAW formats. Adobe Lightroom integration is also included, with the ability to open RAW images directly in the image editing app via an in-camera toggle. There are even profiles that you can download for an even smoother editing experience and fine-tune your images to your heart’s content.

Sadly, the Expert RAW app is not available outside of the recent Galaxy S22 Ultra and the aforementioned Galaxy S21 Ultra. A recent update even added more features and fixes for the application, which is, frustratingly, still not yet available officially outside of South Korea.

According to a post on Samsung’s official Korean forums spotted by TizenHelp, the Expert RAW app is set to be made available to more Galaxy devices from February 25. It’s also worth noting that this post suggests that this date will mark the stable launch of the Expert RAW app. This might explain why the app has yet to come to other regions.

However, while it’s great to hear that other Galaxy devices will be able to use the fine controls offered by Expert RAW soon, it will be limited to “supported devices.” A further post suggests that those devices will be limited to the high-end variety — think Fold, Flip, etc. That said, no official list has been shared, nor do we know what Samsung considers high-end enough to be usable with the additional camera app. We’re eager to see if Expert RAW comes to the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store outside of Korea come February 25.

