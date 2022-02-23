Galaxy S22 series doesn’t support eSIM on Google Fi, may be coming in a ‘future update’

The Galaxy S22 ships with its eSIM feature enabled in the United States, and that’s good news for Google Fi, as a coming update will allow the carrier to work without a physical card on Samsung’s latest flagships.

If you set up a Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra on Google Fi, the app demands that you use a physical SIM card to use your account, as pictured below. That’s despite all three Galaxy S22 models offering support for eSIM on US carriers.

As it stands today, the Google Fi app simply doesn’t recognize the phone’s support for eSIM, and Samsung’s software currently has no way to directly support Fi either. This is in contrast to Google’s own Pixel series, which has long supported various carrier linking options for eSIM in the Settings menu.

However, things may change in the future. A “Product Expert” on the Google Fi subreddit has said on two occasions that eSIM support for the S22 series will work “in a future OS update,” though it’s not currently clear when that might arrive.

If true that this requires a system-level update, that means it’s up to Samsung to enable this support, and not just up to an update to the Fi app. Notably, Google already sells all three Galaxy S22 models through its carrier store.

