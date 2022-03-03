Google-owned Owlchemy Labs launching its new Quest 2, Steam VR game on March 31 [Video]

In recent years, Google has pretty much shut down most of its earlier virtual reality efforts. However, it still owns VR game studio Owlchemy Labs, which is launching Cosmonious High later this month.

Cosmonious High was first shown off last year and it today got a March 31 launch date for Meta Quest 2 and Steam VR. The latter includes the Valve Index, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift.

In Cosmonious High, players crash-land into their first day at an alien high school. This welcoming place is alive with interactive characters and quirky creatures but plagued by mysterious malfunctions. It’s up to the player to explore our largest world yet and discover what’s causing all the chaos at Cosmonious High.

The studio touts “dynamic characters that respond to natural gestures” like high fives and first bumps with the ability to chat, as well as the “biggest space Owlchemy Labs has ever built.” Players can have fun with alien powers and explore interactive environments (Grand Hall, Life Wing, Creation Wing, and Measures Wing), as well as the playful art style.

Owlchemy spent the last few months detailing their work with one interesting post focused on hand interactions and mechanics that was informed by their past titles.

Meanwhile, Owlchemy Labs got a new brand identity last November. Acquired by Google in 2017, previous VR games include Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator, and Rick & Morty Virtual Rick-ality.

In all, it remains surprising that Google owns a game studio in the context of reduced interest in VR and pullback from making games directly. That said, it could be how the company keeps a toe in the space.

