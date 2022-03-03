Google Store discounts Pixel 6 and 6 Pro by $100 when you buy with financing 

Before today, the US Google Store had yet to discount the Pixel 6 this cycle in a possible sign of consistent demand. Now, and for the next two weeks, you can get a $100 discount as statement credit when buying the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro through financing.

This brings down the Pixel 6’s starting price to $499, while the 6 Pro begins at $799. You first have to get credit approval for a Google Store Financing credit card account that’s offered via Synchrony Bank. Only the Unlocked models are eligible for this deal.

Offer is no longer valid if the device is returned. Account must remain open, be in good standing and not be or become delinquent. Allow up to two billing periods after purchase is made for statement credit to post to your account.

The US offer kicked off today and ends March 18, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT with “1 statement credit per account.” Other terms and conditions are below, and hopefully Google offers a more straightforward Pixel 6 discount, sans financing, in the future.

0% APR with equal monthly payments on phone purchases: Google Store Financing is a credit card account issued and serviced solely by Synchrony Bank and can be used only for purchases at store.google.com. Credit card application decisions are made solely by Synchrony Bank. The estimated monthly payment shown on any phone purchase may be rounded up to the next whole dollar or may be shown rounded to the whole cent, but in either event only applies with the use of a Google Store Financing credit card account. See your billing statement for your actual equal monthly payment required, which will be rounded to the whole cent. If you make your payments by the due date each month, the monthly payment (adjusted for taxes, shipping and any other items purchased in the same sales transaction) should allow you to pay off the phone purchase within the number of months advertised if this balance is the only balance on your account during that time period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the monthly payment applicable to those balances. For new accounts: Phone purchases (any transaction that includes a phone) APR is 0.00%. All other (regular) purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. APRs are accurate as of 11/01/20. Subject to credit approval.

Outside the states, the UK Google Store touts the following trade-in offers until the end of March:

Get up to £650 back when you trade-in your iPhone during your Pixel 6 purchase

Get up to £300 back when you trade-in your Samsung phone

Get up to £210 back when you trade-in your Pixel

