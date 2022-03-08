Google Fiber now offers Business 2 Gig plan for $250/month as 1 Gig drops to $100

Over the course of last year, Google Fiber rolled out its 2 Gig plan to many more cities, and it’s now coming to business customers for $250/month.

That’s the same cost as Google’s previous SMB 1000 plan, but now with double the download speed and up to 1000 Mbps upload. Customers will also get a Wifi 6 router with mesh capability and up to two extenders “based on the needs of their business.”

When we launched our 2 Gig product, the number one question we got was, “When will this be available for business customers?”

Google Fiber will still offer a Business 1 Gig “now at only $100 a month.” (For comparison, 1 Gig is $70 monthly and 2 Gig is $100 for personal usage.) Business 2 Gig is available to business addresses in Google Fiber service areas:

Existing Google Fiber business customers are eligible for the new pricing and products — they just need to log in to their account to upgrade or contact customer service to make the necessary changes. For those who upgrade to Business 2 Gig, our installers will come out to set up the new equipment.

The last announcement today is how Google Fiber Business customers can get business phone service from third-party Dialpad at a 25% discount:

Dialpad customers benefit from unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one app.

