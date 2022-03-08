Google Fiber now offers Business 2 Gig plan for $250/month as 1 Gig drops to $100

- Mar. 8th 2022 8:17 am PT

0

Over the course of last year, Google Fiber rolled out its 2 Gig plan to many more cities, and it’s now coming to business customers for $250/month. 

That’s the same cost as Google’s previous SMB 1000 plan, but now with double the download speed and up to 1000 Mbps upload. Customers will also get a Wifi 6 router with mesh capability and up to two extenders “based on the needs of their business.” 

When we launched our 2 Gig product, the number one question we got was, “When will this be available for business customers?” 

Google Fiber will still offer a Business 1 Gig “now at only $100 a month.” (For comparison, 1 Gig is $70 monthly and 2 Gig is $100 for personal usage.) Business 2 Gig is available to business addresses in Google Fiber service areas:

Existing Google Fiber business customers are eligible for the new pricing and products — they just need to log in to their account to upgrade or contact customer service to make the necessary changes. For those who upgrade to Business 2 Gig, our installers will come out to set up the new equipment.

The last announcement today is how Google Fiber Business customers can get business phone service from third-party Dialpad at a 25% discount:

Dialpad customers benefit from unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one app.

More on Google Fiber:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Fiber

Google Fiber

About the Author