Google Fiber finally has a logo over a decade after launch

Over the past few months, Alphabet’s Google-branded ISP has been rolling out 2 Gigabit Internet in existing cities. Google Fiber now has a new logo for Fiber and Fiber Webpass after previously just using a wordmark.

For the entirety of its existence, the ISP’s logo has been a four-colored “Google” and “Fiber” — previously lowercased but now capitalized — in the company font. It appeared on local offices and maintenance trucks. The new logo was created by the Google Brand Studio:

The icon represents two key concepts, core to Google Fiber’s mission. The first is that of a catalyst. The dynamic shape upon which the icon is built inspires a feeling of movement in its upward arcing motion. The second concept is scalable impact, represented through its modular pattern. This new icon acts as the cornerstone upon which the brand is built, signaling the ambition to galvanize and uplift communities: from the single family home or small business, through to an entire city”

Previous branding

The shapes can represent being fast, fairly priced, reliable, and open — critical pieces of our mission. Or they could be communities of all shapes and sizes: big, small, urban, rural. Or all of the different things you do with your internet. Or how your internet throughput is divvied up across everything you and your household is doing – not just fast internet for a single fast connection. Or even how it’s going to take all of us, coming together, to make sure everyone has access to the fast, reliable internet we think everyone deserves. Or, maybe it’s just a fun, colorful shape.

The new icon covers both Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass, which provides connectivity to apartments and offices by installing a rooftop antenna. It comes as the ISP is “working on new ways to tell our story.” This new branding is live on social media and makes heavy use of Google’s four colors and playful shapes.

If you’re in a city served by Google Fiber and/or Google Fiber Webpass, you also might notice that we’re telling our story in ads, in mailers, and with local internet reps in Google Fiber spaces and in your neighborhood.

Google Fiber today is available in 19 cities across 14 states, with the 1 Gig plan costing $70 per month and 2 Gig available for $100/month.

