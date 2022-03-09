Google Play Store users in Russia won’t be able to buy apps, games in the coming days

Google this evening informed Android developers that Play Store users in Russia will soon lose the ability to purchase apps, games, IAPs, and subscriptions.

The company cites a “payment system disruption” as the reason it’s “pausing” Google Play billing “in the coming days.” This comes as Russia has been sanctioned by multiple countries over its invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to application purchases, you will no longer be able to make subscription payments or in-app purchases “of digital goods using Google Play in Russia”.

However, free apps will remain available to download, along with any past purchases. There are no other changes to the Google Play Store’s availability in Russia, while developers can still publish and update applications.

The situation is rapidly evolving and we encourage you to return to this page for the latest information.

Subscriptions will continue until the end of the current billing period, but be canceled afterwards due to the lack of payment. As a workaround, Google suggests deferring a user’s renewal, which is possible for up to one year:

The user will retain full access to the content but will not be charged during the deferral period. The subscription renewal date will be updated to reflect the new date.

Another possibility offered is making apps free or removing the paid subscription “during this pause.” This is intended for applications that provide a “critical service to users that keeps them safe and provides access to information.”

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: