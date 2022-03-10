Gboard officially expands ‘Grammar Check’ to all Android devices, adds text stickers for Pixel, more

Gboard for Android keeps picking up new features to help you express yourself, and now Google is going a step further by helping out with your grammar on any Android device with “Grammar Check” and adding a new treat for Pixel owners too.

With a new update rolling out now, Gboard for Android will offer a feature known as “Grammar Check” which can detect grammatical errors in your messages and offer corrections and suggestions, not dissimilar to the popular service Grammarly. If Gboard detects a grammatical error, it underlines the section in blue. The feature can be turned off in Gboard’s settings menu.

The feature first arrived on Pixel 6 and other Google phones last year and started rolling out in this expansion in mid-February. As of today, Google is making the expansion official.

More than just a spell check, the new grammar correction feature on Gboard works entirely on your device to detect grammatical errors and offer suggestions to help you bring your thoughts to life.

Further, Google has also officially announced the latest expansion to its Emoji Kitchen feature, which comes in two parts. First, there are 2,000 more new mashups in the Kitchen, including burger, pretzel, and sparkle emoji.

Alongside that, Google also confirmed a new feature rolling out that offers stickers generated from what you’re currently typing and any associated emoji. The feature was first announced as part of the March Feature Drop for Pixel devices and should be rolling out widely at this point.

More on Gboard:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: