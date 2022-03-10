ProtonAOSP 12.3.0 brings Android 12L to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro ahead of Google rollout

While we await Android 12L for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the ProtonAOSP custom ROM has managed to beat Google to the punch with version 12.3.0.

You may remember ProtonAOSP being the first custom ROM to officially support the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro within just a few weeks of the duo’s launch. Developer Danny Lin AKA kdrag0n has since updated ProtonAOSP to include all of the changes brought about with the stable Android 12L release. That means that, at least officially, this custom ROM is currently the only way to get the latest update on your Pixel 6 series handset.

That is an impressive accolade but likely not for those of us sticking to the — delayed — stable update path. Google hasn’t yet specified when we’ll see the stable Android 12L update come to the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. The timeframe given was “later this month” with no further information provided. If you have a rooted handset, ProtonAOSP lets you skip the wait and get Android 12L right now. You can view the full changelog below:

Updated to Android 12L base (refined animations, haptics, fixes, etc.; including Pixel 6 and 6 Pro )

(refined animations, haptics, fixes, etc.; ) Ported all changes to Android 12L

Added option to disable location indicators in Privacy

Restored separate Wi-Fi and cellular signal icons

New default app close and unlock animations

Enabled exFAT on supporting custom kernels

Launcher: Themed icon updates from Lawnicons

Sandboxed Play services: Updates from GrapheneOS

Active Edge: Translations from LineageOS

Android 12L is a modest update over Android 12 and includes a number of quality of life additions including better handling of larger and foldable displays. As a custom build of Android 12L, ProtonAOSP offers more than just the standard suite of features and functions found in the stable OS builds.

That said, ProtonAOSP has a minimal fork that still closely mimics the Android 12L experience you’ll find on Pixel smartphones. It’s also important to note that this latest OS update also comes with a number of features as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop — which is exclusive to eligible Pixel smartphones. You can see all of the core Android 12L features in our in-depth hands-on video below:

