Deals: ASUS Chromebook CM3 hits $330, iOttie Made for Google charging stand $40, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with the ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard dropping to $330. That’s alongside an iOttie iON Made for Google charging station for $40 and Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

A detachable keyboard highlights the ASUS Chromebook CM3

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $330. Down from the usual $370 price tag it typically fetches, you’re looking at only the second discount this year at $40 off.

Coming within $4 of the 2022 low from over a month ago, this is still a rare chance to save on the recent release. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and an adjustable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

iOttie iON Made for Google charging station hits $40

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $40. While you more regularly pay $50, today’s offer marks the first price cut of the year at 25% off while coming within $3 of our previous mention from back in December.

iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off AirPods and the like. It’s also Made for Google certified for all of you Pixel owners out there, which you can get more insight on in our hands-on review.

Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch is $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch for $700 in Slate Gray. Down from the usual $800 price tag, you’re looking at the first markdown of the year at $100 off while delivering the best price outside of the holiday season last year.

If the more popular Apple Watch solutions won’t cut it for your fitness companion needs, the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar steps up with an even more capable feature set. Its more rugged and water-resistant casing houses a 1.2-inch display and all of the usual workout tracking tech. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there are integrated topographic maps, GPS, and an altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

Review: AWOL’s latest UST projector delivers incredible bright and vivid images [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: