Google TV showcases the watchlist of Chloé Zhao, director of Nomadland and Eternals [Video]

Google TV’s homescreen is all about recommending content, and part of that has included showcasing selections from actors and celebrities. Rolling out now, Google TV is showcasing the watchlist of award-winning director Chloé Zhao.

Chromecast, TCL, and Sony Bravia owners with Google TV should start seeing a new “Watch with Me” block on their homescreen that showcases content picked out by the award-winning director. Chloé Zhao, if the name doesn’t ring a bell, is the director of Best-Picture winner Nomadland as well as Marvel’s Eternals.

In Chloé Zhao’s watchlist on Google TV, you’ll find films including Lord of the Rings, Wuthering Heights, and TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The full list of shows and movies can be found below, and Google sat down to interview Zhao in the video below.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wuthering Heights (2012)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Blade Runner 2049

The New World

The Office

Into the Abyss

Happy Together

Casablanca

Mad Men

Interstellar

X-Files

Unforgiven

Interview with The Vampire

Bicycle Thieves

Game of Thrones

The Godfather

Hud

Grease

The Tree of Life

Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back

Captain America: Civil War

The Revenant

Trigun

Terminator 2

Raise the Red Lantern

2001: A Space Odyssey

Lust, Caution

