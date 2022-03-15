Google TV showcases the watchlist of Chloé Zhao, director of Nomadland and Eternals [Video]

Google TV’s homescreen is all about recommending content, and part of that has included showcasing selections from actors and celebrities. Rolling out now, Google TV is showcasing the watchlist of award-winning director Chloé Zhao.
Chromecast, TCL, and Sony Bravia owners with Google TV should start seeing a new “Watch with Me” block on their homescreen that showcases content picked out by the award-winning director. Chloé Zhao, if the name doesn’t ring a bell, is the director of Best-Picture winner Nomadland as well as Marvel’s Eternals.
In Chloé Zhao’s watchlist on Google TV, you’ll find films including Lord of the Rings, Wuthering Heights, and TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The full list of shows and movies can be found below, and Google sat down to interview Zhao in the video below.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Wuthering Heights (2012)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Blade Runner 2049
- The New World
- The Office
- Into the Abyss
- Happy Together
- Casablanca
- Mad Men
- Interstellar
- X-Files
- Unforgiven
- Interview with The Vampire
- Bicycle Thieves
- Game of Thrones
- The Godfather
- Hud
- Grease
- The Tree of Life
- Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back
- Captain America: Civil War
- The Revenant
- Trigun
- Terminator 2
- Raise the Red Lantern
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Lust, Caution
