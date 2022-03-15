Google TV showcases the watchlist of Chloé Zhao, director of Nomadland and Eternals [Video]

- Mar. 15th 2022 12:37 pm PT

0

Google TV’s homescreen is all about recommending content, and part of that has included showcasing selections from actors and celebrities. Rolling out now, Google TV is showcasing the watchlist of award-winning director Chloé Zhao.

Chromecast, TCL, and Sony Bravia owners with Google TV should start seeing a new “Watch with Me” block on their homescreen that showcases content picked out by the award-winning director. Chloé Zhao, if the name doesn’t ring a bell, is the director of Best-Picture winner Nomadland as well as Marvel’s Eternals.

In Chloé Zhao’s watchlist on Google TV, you’ll find films including Lord of the Rings, Wuthering Heights, and TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The full list of shows and movies can be found below, and Google sat down to interview Zhao in the video below.

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • Wuthering Heights (2012)
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • The New World
  • The Office
  • Into the Abyss
  • Happy Together
  • Casablanca
  • Mad Men
  • Interstellar
  • X-Files
  • Unforgiven
  • Interview with The Vampire
  • Bicycle Thieves
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Godfather
  • Hud
  • Grease
  • The Tree of Life
  • Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • The Revenant
  • Trigun
  • Terminator 2
  • Raise the Red Lantern
  • 2001: A Space Odyssey
  • Lust, Caution

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google TV

Google TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones