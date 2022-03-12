What’s on Google TV: Netflix doesn’t plan ad-supported tier, Disney+ drops Obi-Wan trailer

In streaming news this week, Netflix remains adamant that it has no plans to launch an ad-supported pricing tier as other platforms have, and Disney+ released the long-anticipated first look at its Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Google TV adding ‘Highlights’ on Android app

Alongside a slew of other Android updates this week, Google announced that the Google TV app on Android is adding support for “Highlights,” a curated list of news articles relating to shows and movies you’re watching.

CNN+ goes live March 29

News organization CNN is launching its premium streaming service, CNN+, on March 29. The service will be available for $5.99 on Android TV/Google TV and other platforms. At launch, there’s also a “lifetime” offer of 50% off the full price tag.

Google TV highlights Oscar nominees and, of course, Batman

On Google TV’s homescreen this week, the platform is highlighting Oscar-nominated films in a prominent block, and also Batman and superhero films in rows as The Batman hits theaters.

Netflix has no plans for ad-supported tier, teases Bridgerton Season 2

While Hulu, HBO Max, and soon Disney+ will be offering ad-supported pricing tiers to expand their reach, Netflix still says it has no plans to do the same. Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann said this week that an ad-supported tier is not currently planned for the platform right now. He said in a statement:

Never say never, but it’s not in our plans right now. Other folks are learning from it so it’s hard for us ignore that others are doing it. But for now, it doesn’t make sense for us.

Meanwhile, Netflix once again raised its monthly prices, this time in the UK and Ireland as CordCuttersNews reports. Pricing in the UK will jump to £6.99, £10.99, and £15.99. Meanwhile, Ireland will see prices raised to €8.99, €14.99, and a whopping €20.99 for the Basic, Standard, and Premium (4K) plans, respectively.

The source of the continued price hikes, original content, also continues to flow. Netflix also released the first trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 this week.

Apple TV+ will start streaming baseball games

During its latest event, Apple announced that it would start streaming two MLB games every Friday night on Apple TV+, including on the service’s Google TV app. 9to5Mac has more on the new program.

HBO Max launches in 15 more countries

As of March 8, HBO Max is now available in 15 more countries as listed below. Some of these new countries have “lifetime discount” promos that cut the monthly cost by up to 50%.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Hungary

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Disney+ drops first teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Alongside releasing Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, Disney+ this week released the highly-anticipated first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which starts streaming on May 25.

Read our TCL 6-Series review

This week, we reviewed TCL’s mini-LED 6-Series TV which comes pre-loaded with Google TV. Check out the full review here.

TCL’s usual starting price of $949 on this 55-inch model doesn’t really let this unit fall under the “cheap” definition, but looking at the bigger picture shows the advantage. Comparing LG’s 65-inch mini-LED to TCL’s 65-inch, there’s a price difference of nearly $800, and that’s when sales aren’t at play. For TCL’s asking price, which is down as low as $749 nowadays, I think you’ll be happy with your purchase.

