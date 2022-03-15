Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped to use upgraded ultra-thin glass for improved durability

Samsung has been making progress with its foldable phones over the past couple of generations, but it still faces issues with durability among other things. According to a new report, Samsung will debut a stronger version of its ultra-thin glass on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Ultra-thin glass first made its debut on the original Galaxy Z Flip, offering a bit of structure to the otherwise plastic displays on Samsung’s foldables. It’s since been used on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Fold 3, Flip 3, and Flip 5G. However, it hasn’t come without issues. Spontaneous cracks are not exactly common, but they’ve happened to a considerable number of Galaxy foldable owners, myself included. And that’s despite Samsung having improved the final top layer significantly on last year’s generation.

Apparently, Samsung is aiming to work on a new generation of ultra-thin glass for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. Naver reports that this new version of the material will have “improved hardness and quality” compared to the glass on Galaxy Z Fold 3. While it’s unclear exactly how much better things will be, it’s apparently enough of a jump to result in the new branding, with an example being “Super UTG.” Samsung is apparently considering an “aggressive” marketing push behind the improvement.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 around August of this year, with a new Galaxy Watch coming alongside the two phones. It’s unclear if this display glass improvement will also arrive on the Flip 4.

