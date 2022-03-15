One UI 4.1 update now rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 w/ features from Galaxy S22

One UI 4.1 debuted with the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra with some new features but no big updates to Samsung’s skin on top of Android as a whole. Now, those new camera, editing, and Google Duo features are expanding to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip owners with One UI 4.1 rolling out now.

Announced on the company’s official newsroom this morning, Samsung confirmed that One UI 4.1 is rolling out to both of its 2021 foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. Notably, though, the update is not available in the US just yet, but should arrive in the “coming weeks.” Samsung will also bring One UI 4.1 to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and recent Galaxy A devices. Later, the update will expand to the Galaxy S20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 20, Galaxy S10, and other A series and Tab S series devices.

What’s new in One UI 4.1? Samsung highlights five key new features, primarily focused on the camera. For high-end devices, 4.1 brings supports for “Expert RAW,” a special camera mode with DSLR-like controls. This feature only supports the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 series at present, but it will eventually be available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, too. For after the shot is taken, Samsung expanded on its “Object Eraser” tool in One UI 4.1 as well as automatic photo edits (optional, of course) when sharing images.

By automatically optimizing your photos — whether it’s cropping out unwanted sections of screenshots or automatically adjusting the tilt — you can ensure that whatever you send is exactly what you intended. Simply select an image to share and an icon will alert you if your device detects potential improvements. Click on the icon and watch as the image is automatically adjusted, rotated or cropped before it’s shared.

Google Duo Live Sharing also expands with this update. The feature, which launched on Galaxy S22 and Tab S8, allows Duo calls to share content on your screen while in a call, but while still being able to see the call’s participants easily.

Finally, Samsung is upgrading its keyboard with One UI 4.1, with Grammarly integrated into Samsung Keyboard.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: