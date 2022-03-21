Deals: Samsung Gold Box takes up to $400 off Galaxy foldables, Buds 2 hit $110, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by up to $400 off Samsung folding smartphones. That’s alongside Galaxy Buds 2 at $110 and a spring discount on Fitbit Versa 3 at $51 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $400 on Samsung’s latest folding smartphones

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s latest unlocked Android smartphones including its most recent foldables and more. Taking up to $400 off select models, our top pick has to be the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at $850. This is down from $900 to deliver the best price of the year.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at an even more affordable price

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $109.99 shipped in all four styles. Normally fetching $150, we last saw these marked down to $130 with today’s offer stacking up to 27% in savings and an Amazon all-time low. We have seen them sell for $10 less in the past at other retailers, but this is the lowest in months. Delivering flagship features with a more affordable price, the Galaxy Buds 2 most notably arrive with active noise cancellation. You’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch sees $51 discount for spring

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch starting at $179 in several styles. Down from the usual $230 price tag, today’s offer is $1 below our previous mention from back in January and the best price we’ve seen this year regardless of the style.

With spring now officially here, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more through those upcoming workouts. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to six-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

