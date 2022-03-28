If you bought a OnePlus One, you have a chance to win a OnePlus 10 Pro for free; here’s how

The OnePlus One was a big deal for the Android community back in 2014, and it helped launch a brand that has since become a pretty big player in the mobile space. Now, with the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, owners of the original OnePlus One are getting a shot at a free phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to be launched in Western markets this Thursday, March 31. Ahead of that launch, OnePlus is calling on its earliest fans to enter a contest that will give a select few a OnePlus 10 Pro for free. Specifically, OnePlus will be giving away 33 phones for free.

To enter, you’ll need to go to OnePlus’ website and verify that you previously owned and purchased a OnePlus One. To verify the purchase, you’ll need the device’s IMEI number as well as the Order Number for the original purchase. Rules for the contest further state that prizes will be handed out via each winner’s OnePlus account, and that each OnePlus One device can only be entered a single time.

Entries for the contest are open through April 3, with the 33 winners being picked the following day at 5am ET. The terms and conditions do, unfortunately, confirm that this contest is only open to the United States and Canada currently, and exclude New York, Florida, and Quebec. You’ll also need to be 18 years of age to enter.

