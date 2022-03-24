The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally expanding to the US, Europe, and other regions on March 31

Under Oppo’s roof, the OnePlus launched its 2022 flagship in China all the way back in January without any mention of when it would come to other markets. Soon, that’s changing. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be officially announced for other regions, including the US and Europe, on March 31.

OnePlus today revealed a launch event that will take place at 10 a.m. on March 31. The event will be virtual, of course, and live-streamed via YouTube.

During that event, OnePlus says it will reveal the OnePlus 10 Pro for North America, Europe, and India. There’s no mention of a lesser OnePlus 10 at this point, but OnePlus is reiterating that the device will ship with a “second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” and “super-fast charging.”

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers up a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256/512GB of storage, Android 12, and three cameras on the back; 48MP primary, 8MP telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging over a wired USB-C connection. Right now, it’s unclear what configurations will be available in the US.

OnePlus has shared images of the 10 Pro’s box (we also have units in hand, but we can’t share anything beyond the box per embargo terms), that are the same shape and size as in years prior. Sure seems like there’s room for an included charger there, just saying.

Stay tuned for our full coverage and forthcoming review of the OnePlus 10 Pro soon!

