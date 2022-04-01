Custom ROM brings One UI 4.1 to Galaxy S9 and Note 9

Another week, another developer shoehorning the newest Android builds to old devices. This time it’s the turn of One UI 4.1, which has been ported to the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

With support for the 2018’s flagship Galaxy devices now officially ended, if you are still using either the S9/S9+ or Note 9, you’re probably stuck running Android 10. At least officially that is the last full OS upgrade available, but thanks to developer AlexisXDA, One UI 4.1 with Android 12 has been ported to global versions of the trio (via XDA).

Noble ROM 2.1 is a project aimed at providing the Galaxy S9/S9+ and Note 9 with One UI 4.1 and is available right now for those happy to flash the custom firmware on their devices. Given that Samsung has ended the monthly security patch rollout for all 2018 flagship Galaxy devices, Noble ROM 2.1 might provide a little extra wiggle room for long-term owners.

Almost all of One UI 4.1 is here in its entirety too. That includes the Color Palette system theming feature that mimics the Dynamic Color function within AOSP builds of Android 12 and theme vast areas of your device based upon your system wallpaper.

Sadly, this custom ROM is only available for Exynos variants of Galaxy S9 and Note 9. This means that those in the US and Canada won’t be able to sideload One UI 4.1 on their Galaxy S9/S9+ or Note 9 handset. It’s not quite perfect with a few issues here and there noted by those who have already sideloaded on their devices. You can check out the full changelog below for more details:

Noble ROM 2.1 Updated base to N10+ with OneUI 4.1 and March’s Patches (HCV6) Updated Magisk to v24.3 Fixed LED Notification Fixed Camera filters Fixed front Single Take in OneUI4 Camera Fixed Tethering USB Fixed Hi Bixby Voice Command on N9 Fixed USB C headphones Fixed f2fs bootloop installation Fixed Advanced Debloat issues Fixed dark mode toggle missing Fixed Wireless Fast Charge Fixed 4G Icon arrows Enabled all apps in Dual Apps Added Reflections and Shadows Eraser in Photo Editor/Object Eraser Removed Vanced because it’s now discontinued by the devs Improved general performance Improved face unlock and fingerprint unlock speed Improved installer script, now the ROM can be easily installed.

Noble ROM 2.1 Hotfix Improved sound quality Fixed black screen on lockscreen under sunlight Improved performance Kernel changelog: Fixed type c to type c charging Big CPU underclock GPU Security Patches Updated net ZRAM writeback lru updates PS5 Hid support USB Updates Common optimizations Toolchain updated



To get started with One UI 4.1 on your Galaxy S9 or Note 9, you can find download links and a full guide in the Noble ROM 2.1 support thread here.

