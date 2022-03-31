Samsung partners w/ iFixit to make DIY Galaxy smartphone and tablet repairs a bit easier

As the Right to Repair movement spurs change in the industry, Samsung is today announcing a new partnership with iFixit to make DIY repairs a bit easier for some of its Galaxy phones and tablets.

Starting in Summer 2022, Samsung will be working with iFixit to make genuine Samsung Galaxy parts available to consumers along with repair tools and step-by-step instructions. Samsung explains that the program will cover some common repairs, such as replaying a broken display, back glass, or charging port. The company explains:

To start, Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging

ports — and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling. In the future, Samsung plans to expand self-repair to more devices and repairs from our extensive product portfolio.

For now, this program is launching first for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ specifically.

Samsung hasn’t directly confirmed if the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 series will be included in this program – we did ask – but the press release does mention that Samsung will expand the program to “more devices” in the future.

This comes alongside other repair options for Galaxy owners, including same-day in-person service from Authorized Service Centers, as well as mail-in and “We Come to You” service.

